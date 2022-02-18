|
AbbVie Snags FDA Approval for Another Indication. Will It Become Another Blockbuster?
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has taken an important step toward replacing the revenue decline that will result from Humira's patent protection expiration in the U.S. next year.That step is approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use AbbVie's Skyrizi to treat patients with active psoriatic arthritis, a disease that impacts around 1.5 million Americans. Let's dive into the phase 3 clinical trial results for Skyrizi and the U.S. psoriatic arthritis market to get a feel for how valuable this approval could be for AbbVie.Continue reading
