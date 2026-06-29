AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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29.06.2026 17:21:30
AbbVie Stock Hits a New 52-Week High. Has It Gotten Too Expensive to Buy?
When a stock hits a new 52-week high, it can be a sign that things are going well for the business and that investors are recognizing some encouraging value. However, it also means that the stock has become more expensive of late. Thus, it isn't always clear whether it's a good buy, since buying a stock at an elevated price can lead to less-than-stellar returns later on.Healthcare giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday. And in the past 12 months, it's now up around 40%. Can it go even higher, or has its valuation become too rich to make it a good buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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