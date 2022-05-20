|
20.05.2022 14:43:46
AbbVie Submits NDA For ABBV-951 To FDA For Treatment Of Advanced Parkinson's Disease
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced Friday that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD).
The submission is based on results from a Phase 3, head-to-head, randomized and controlled clinical trial demonstrating statistically significant improvement in "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to oral immediate-release carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD).
ABBV-951 is designed to provide a first-of-its-kind, 24-hour, continuous subcutaneous delivery of CD/LD. Compared to oral CD/LD, it offers the potential for improvement in motor fluctuations in patients with advanced PD.
The NDA is based primarily on data from the M15-736 study, a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled study, which demonstrated statistically superior efficacy of ABBV-951 compared to oral immediate-release CD/LD in controlling motor fluctuations in advanced PD patients.
Approximately 130 adult participants with PD, whose motor symptoms were no longer adequately controlled by their current medications, were enrolled in the study across 80 sites in the U.S. and Australia.
AbbVie will continue to pursue regulatory submissions for ABBV-951 across international markets throughout the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|140,86
|-1,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Märkte letztlich uneins -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten Vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.