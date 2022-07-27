AbbVie Submits Regulatory Applications To FDA, EMA For Upadacitinib For Crohn's Disease In Adults

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) Wednesday said it has submitted regulatory applications for a new indication for upadacitinib or RINVOQ, 45 mg, induction dose, and 15 mg and 30 mg, maintenance dose. The submissions are supported by phase 3 clinical trial, two induction studies and one maintenance study.

According to AbbVie, upadacitinib achieved the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response.

The applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA as well as European Medicines Agency or EMA are intended for moderately to severely active Crohn's disease in adult patients.

Crohn's disease is a progressive, chronic and systemic disease that causes inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract, resulting in persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain.