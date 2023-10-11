|
11.10.2023 15:16:11
AbbVie: Three Ongoing Phase 3 Studies Show Long-term Efficacy Of RINVOQ
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported new data analyses from the Measure Up 1, Measure Up 2 and AD Up Phase 3 studies that further showed the long-term efficacy and safety profile of RINVOQ among adults and adolescents 12 years and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis through 140 weeks.
In the Measure Up 1, Measure Up 2 and AD Up Phase 3 studies, a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with upadacitinib achieved the co-primary endpoints of improvement in skin clearance, at week 16, compared to those who received placebo. Also, more upadacitinib-treated patients achieved the secondary endpoint of improvement in skin clearance, and an additional endpoint of itch reduction at week 16, compared to placebo-treated patients. Safety results were consistent with the known safety profile of upadacitinib, the company noted.
RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor with seven approved indications. It is currently being studied in several further immune-mediated diseases.
