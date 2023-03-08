|
08.03.2023 14:00:00
AbbVie to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Robert A. Michael, vice chairman and president, Scott Reents, executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar, senior vice president, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, will present at 12:35 p.m. Central time.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-present-at-the-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301765150.html
SOURCE AbbVie
