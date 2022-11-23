|
23.11.2022 14:00:00
AbbVie to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Rob Michael, vice chairman and president, Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, commercial operations, Scott Reents, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Tom Hudson senior vice president, R&D and chief scientific officer, will present at 9:55 a.m. Central time.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, and women's health, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-present-at-the-evercore-isi-healthconx-conference-301685385.html
SOURCE AbbVie
