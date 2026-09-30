AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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30.09.2026 16:38:59
AbbVie To Present New Dermatology Data At 2026 EADV Congress
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said it will present new clinical and real-world data across its dermatology portfolio at the 2026 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Vienna, Austria.
AbbVie will present 60 abstracts, including three late-breaking presentations, covering immune-mediated skin diseases such as alopecia areata, atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, non-segmental vitiligo, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
The presentations include 52-week Phase 3 data for upadacitinib in severe alopecia areata, along with new analyses of its efficacy and safety in non-segmental vitiligo and atopic dermatitis.
New data will also evaluate investigational therapies zumilokibart in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and lutikizumab in hidradenitis suppurativa. Zumilokibart is an extended half-life anti-IL-13 antibody, while lutikizumab targets IL-1a and IL-1ß.
Additional presentations will feature clinical and real-world data for risankizumab in moderate-to-severe psoriasis, including pediatric patients and high-impact areas, as well as five-year data evaluating radiographic progression in psoriatic arthritis.
Currently, ABBV is trading at $263.27, down 0.01%.
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