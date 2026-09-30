AbbVie To Present New Dermatology Data At 2026 EADV Congress

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said it will present new clinical and real-world data across its dermatology portfolio at the 2026 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Vienna, Austria.

AbbVie will present 60 abstracts, including three late-breaking presentations, covering immune-mediated skin diseases such as alopecia areata, atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, non-segmental vitiligo, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

The presentations include 52-week Phase 3 data for upadacitinib in severe alopecia areata, along with new analyses of its efficacy and safety in non-segmental vitiligo and atopic dermatitis.

New data will also evaluate investigational therapies zumilokibart in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and lutikizumab in hidradenitis suppurativa. Zumilokibart is an extended half-life anti-IL-13 antibody, while lutikizumab targets IL-1a and IL-1ß.

Additional presentations will feature clinical and real-world data for risankizumab in moderate-to-severe psoriasis, including pediatric patients and high-impact areas, as well as five-year data evaluating radiographic progression in psoriatic arthritis.

Currently, ABBV is trading at $263.27, down 0.01%.