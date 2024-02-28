AbbVie To Receive Global License To Develop OSE-230 From OSE Immunotherapeutics

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and OSE Immunotherapeutics SA announced a strategic partnership to develop OSE-230, a monoclonal antibody designed to resolve chronic and severe inflammation, currently in the pre-clinical development stage. AbbVie will receive an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize OSE-230. OSE Immunotherapeutics will receive a $48 million upfront payment and will be eligible to receive up to an additional $665 million in milestones. OSE will be eligible to receive potential tiered royalties on global net sales of OSE-230.

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation.

