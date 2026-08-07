Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
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07.08.2026 22:24:57
AbbVie vs. Abbott Laboratories: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a high-yield pharmaceutical powerhouse and a diversified healthcare leader requires looking at growth and stability. You must decide whether AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) or Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) better fits your 2026 investment strategy.AbbVie focuses on high-margin specialized drugs, while Abbott operates across medical devices, diagnostics, and consumer products. This comparison helps you weigh the explosive potential of drug development against the broad stability of a diversified medical conglomerate. Both companies are cornerstones of the industry but offer very different risk and reward profiles for your money.AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies in the pharmaceutical stocks space. It discovers and commercializes advanced treatments for immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and aesthetics. In the United States, three wholesale distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Cencora, account for substantially all product sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, although the company serves many other global entities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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