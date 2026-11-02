AbbVie vs. Bristol Myers Squibb: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Is your portfolio ready for the shifting landscape of modern medicine? Choosing between AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) depends on whether you prefer high-growth immunology or deep-value oncology.

AbbVie has successfully transitioned beyond its legacy blockbuster treatments by focusing on its next generation of immunology drugs. Bristol Myers Squibb centers its strategy on leading therapies for cancer and blood disorders. Both companies operate in a competitive environment, fighting against patent expirations while racing to commercialize new discoveries.

AbbVie is a global leader among pharmaceutical stocks that develops therapies for complex health challenges across immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. It distributes its products primarily through three major U.S. wholesalers: McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora Inc. (NYSE:COR). These three partners account for nearly all of its domestic pharmaceutical sales, and this customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

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