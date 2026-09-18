AbbVie vs. Bristol Myers Squibb: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Navigating the drug manufacturing world requires balancing patent cliffs against fresh pipelines. Choosing between AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in 2026 involves weighing steady growth against deep value in a shifting landscape.

AbbVie has transitioned from its reliance on a single blockbuster to a multi-pronged approach in immunology and aesthetics. Bristol Myers Squibb remains a leader in oncology and cardiovascular health, currently focusing on refreshing its portfolio after major acquisitions. Both companies are staples for dividend seekers, but their paths to future earnings estimates differ significantly for investors today.

AbbVie operates as a global biopharmaceutical giant focused on complex diseases through segments like immunology, oncology, and aesthetics. Its strategy centers on scaling newer blockbusters to replace older ones, selling primarily to large wholesalers and government agencies. In its latest annual report, the company noted that three major U.S. wholesale distributors, McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR), account for nearly all of its domestic pharmaceutical sales.

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