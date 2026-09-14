CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137
|
14.09.2026 16:40:55
AbbVie vs. CRISPR Therapeutics: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a mature pharmaceutical giant and a speculative gene-editing pioneer requires a clear understanding of your personal risk tolerance. Do you prefer AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) or CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in 2026?
AbbVie is a diversified pharmaceutical company that provides stable cash flows through its established drug portfolio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on the high-reward potential of gene therapy. These companies represent two ends of the healthcare spectrum, making them a fascinating pair for investors to compare.
Many investors view the choice between these two as a classic biotech vs pharma comparison, where established stability meets high-stakes innovation. AbbVie focuses on discovering and commercializing medicines for complex health issues, with a strong emphasis on its immunology and aesthetics segments. The company distributes its products primarily through large wholesalers, including McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as these three distributors handle nearly all of its pharmaceutical products in the United States.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|226,40
|2,30%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|46,14
|3,34%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX geht mit kräftigen Verlusten aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach, während auch der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street verbucht Abschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.