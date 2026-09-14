CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie

CRISPR Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137

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14.09.2026 16:40:55

AbbVie vs. CRISPR Therapeutics: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between a mature pharmaceutical giant and a speculative gene-editing pioneer requires a clear understanding of your personal risk tolerance. Do you prefer AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) or CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in 2026?

AbbVie is a diversified pharmaceutical company that provides stable cash flows through its established drug portfolio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on the high-reward potential of gene therapy. These companies represent two ends of the healthcare spectrum, making them a fascinating pair for investors to compare.

Many investors view the choice between these two as a classic biotech vs pharma comparison, where established stability meets high-stakes innovation. AbbVie focuses on discovering and commercializing medicines for complex health issues, with a strong emphasis on its immunology and aesthetics segments. The company distributes its products primarily through large wholesalers, including McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as these three distributors handle nearly all of its pharmaceutical products in the United States.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 226,40 2,30% AbbVie Inc
CRISPR Therapeutics AG 46,14 3,34% CRISPR Therapeutics AG

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