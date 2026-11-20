Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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20.11.2026 17:00:01
AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As the weight-loss drug craze and the recovery from patent cliffs redefine the medical landscape, investors are closely watching AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) to see which giant will lead in the next decade.
AbbVie is focused on diversifying its immunology and aesthetics portfolios to replace legacy revenue, while Eli Lilly is scaling production for its massive metabolic health blockbusters. Comparing these two reveals a choice between a high-growth momentum play and a diversified, cash-rich value opportunity.
AbbVie focuses on discovering and marketing advanced therapies for complex conditions, particularly in immunology, oncology, and aesthetics. The company relies heavily on wholesale distributors like McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora Corp. (NYSE:COR) for its pharmaceutical stocks distribution. These distributors account for nearly all U.S. sales, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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|AbbVie Inc
|260,80
|1,01%
|Eli Lilly
|1 225,40
|-0,50%
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