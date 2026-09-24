AbbVie Aktie

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WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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24.09.2026 22:02:01

AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly: Which Star Pharma Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) requires weighing established income against explosive growth. Both companies lead the pharmaceutical space, but their paths for 2026 diverge significantly.

AbbVie is transitioning its portfolio to newer immunology drugs after losing exclusivity on its top-selling treatment. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly is seeing massive demand for its weight-loss and diabetes treatments. Investors often compare them because they are giants in the large-cap healthcare space, offering different risk and reward profiles.

According to its latest annual report, filed for the most recent fiscal year, the company commercializes advanced therapies for complex health conditions. The company operates as a prominent player among biotech stocks, focusing on therapies for immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. It distributes products primarily through McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR).

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 231,30 -0,77% AbbVie Inc
Eli Lilly 1 037,00 -0,48% Eli Lilly

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