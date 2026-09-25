AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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26.09.2026 00:56:01
AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Healthcare giants are navigating a landscape of patent expirations and regulatory shifts. Deciding between AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) requires weighing aggressive growth against diversified stability in a changing market.
AbbVie focuses on high-growth areas such as immunology and neuroscience, seeking to offset revenue losses from older blockbuster drugs. Johnson & Johnson remains a titan of diversification, balancing its innovative medicine segment with a large medical technology business. Investors often compare them because both offer reliable dividends and significant scale.
AbbVie operates as a global biopharmaceutical player focusing on immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and aesthetics. Its distribution is highly concentrated among a few wholesale distributors, such as McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), which account for nearly all U.S. sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though the company is actively expanding its research through a multi-year AI partnership.
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