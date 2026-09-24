AbbVie Aktie

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WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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24.09.2026 22:59:01

AbbVie vs. Novo Nordisk: Which Drug Giant Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) requires balancing a diversified income play against a focused growth leader in the massive metabolic health market during 2026.

AbbVie has historically relied on blockbuster drugs while aggressively acquiring new pipelines to maintain its market share. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk has seen a surge in demand for its GLP-1 therapies, positioning itself as a dominant force in chronic disease management across the globe.

AbbVie operates as a diversified biopharmaceutical company that targets complex conditions in immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. Its primary customers include wholesale distributors, hospitals, and pharmacy benefit managers who facilitate the delivery of high-cost specialty drugs. In the United States, three wholesale distributors, McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR), account for nearly all pharmaceutical product sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the company relies heavily on these specific channels for its revenue.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 231,30 -0,77% AbbVie Inc
Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs) 33,88 0,06% Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
Novo Nordisk 33,93 0,01% Novo Nordisk

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