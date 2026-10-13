Novo Nordisk Aktie

Novo Nordisk für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.10.2026 23:22:01

AbbVie vs. Novo Nordisk: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Deciding between established drugmakers requires balancing current income with future growth. You might be weighing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) against Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to see which healthcare giant fits best in 2026.

AbbVie is evolving beyond its historic reliance on a single blockbuster treatment by investing heavily in immunology and oncology. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk focuses on metabolic health, benefiting from a massive surge in demand for its obesity medications. Both companies operate in the competitive pharmaceutical sector but offer very different risk and reward profiles.

AbbVie is a global biopharmaceutical player focused on developing advanced therapies for complex health issues. It competes among pharmaceutical stocks by focusing on high-impact treatments in immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. In its latest annual report, filed for the year 2025, the company highlighted a commercial strategy targeting physicians and government payers. Its U.S. distribution depends on three major wholesalers: McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR). These three partners account for nearly all of its domestic pharmaceutical sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company also manages a growing aesthetics portfolio through direct-to-physician sales.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AbbVie Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AbbVie Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 253,60 3,64% AbbVie Inc
Novo Nordisk 34,11 0,75% Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs) 34,18 0,77% Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen fallen letztlich -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX schlussendlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt trat auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich abwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen