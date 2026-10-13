Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
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13.10.2026 23:22:01
AbbVie vs. Novo Nordisk: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Deciding between established drugmakers requires balancing current income with future growth. You might be weighing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) against Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to see which healthcare giant fits best in 2026.
AbbVie is evolving beyond its historic reliance on a single blockbuster treatment by investing heavily in immunology and oncology. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk focuses on metabolic health, benefiting from a massive surge in demand for its obesity medications. Both companies operate in the competitive pharmaceutical sector but offer very different risk and reward profiles.
AbbVie is a global biopharmaceutical player focused on developing advanced therapies for complex health issues. It competes among pharmaceutical stocks by focusing on high-impact treatments in immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. In its latest annual report, filed for the year 2025, the company highlighted a commercial strategy targeting physicians and government payers. Its U.S. distribution depends on three major wholesalers: McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR). These three partners account for nearly all of its domestic pharmaceutical sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company also manages a growing aesthetics portfolio through direct-to-physician sales.
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Analysen zu AbbVie Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|253,60
|3,64%
|Novo Nordisk
|34,11
|0,75%
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|34,18
|0,77%
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