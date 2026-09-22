AbbVie vs. Pfizer: Which Dividend Stock Is the Better Buy in September?

Dividend stocks are always great additions to a portfolio, as they offer investors the opportunity to earn passive income during any economic or market environment. This may compensate for weakness in your portfolio during tough market times and supercharge performance during better days -- so you'll always be happy to hold onto at least a few of these players.

Where to find dividend stocks? They're present throughout industries, but you'll notice many in the healthcare space. Generally, dividend players are well-established companies -- such as some of the world's top pharma names -- that don't have to pour every dollar into growth. They can afford to reward shareholders regularly. And two that fall into this category are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

These companies are both committed to sharing their winnings with investors. But which of these two is the better buy in September? Let's find out.

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