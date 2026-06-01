AbbVie Aktie

AbbVie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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01.06.2026 20:19:18

AbbVie vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors seeking reliable dividends and healthcare exposure often find themselves choosing between AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Both giants face patent cliffs but pursue very different strategies to maintain their market dominance.AbbVie specializes in high-margin immunology and aesthetics, moving past its reliance on a single blockbuster drug. Pfizer operates as a diversified powerhouse with a massive global manufacturing footprint. This comparison evaluates their financials, risk profiles, and current valuations to help you decide which fits your investment goals.AbbVie focuses on specialized therapies in immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company sells these treatments globally, relying heavily on three major wholesale distributors: McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Cencora. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, since these three entities account for nearly all pharmaceutical sales in the United States.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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