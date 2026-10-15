Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

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15.10.2026 16:16:05

AbbVie vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the healthcare sector evolves, investors often choose between growth-oriented leaders and established dividend payers. Deciding between AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) requires understanding how these giants manage patent transitions and new drug pipelines.

AbbVie specializes in immunology and oncology treatments, while Pfizer maintains a massive global footprint in vaccines and primary care. Both companies face intense regulatory scrutiny and competition from generic manufacturers. Comparing them helps identify which business model offers the most stability for your long-term portfolio during the current fiscal period.

AbbVie is a research-driven biopharmaceutical firm that focuses on delivering innovative medicines for complex health issues. The company distributes its pharmaceutical products primarily through three major U.S. wholesale distributors: McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR). These entities collectively account for substantially all of the company's domestic pharmaceutical sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though the company notes that losing any single customer would not be materially adverse.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 253,80 0,55% AbbVie Inc
Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 11 910,00 1,10% Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Pfizer Inc. 26,27 0,00% Pfizer Inc.

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