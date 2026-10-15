Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
15.10.2026 16:16:05
AbbVie vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the healthcare sector evolves, investors often choose between growth-oriented leaders and established dividend payers. Deciding between AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) requires understanding how these giants manage patent transitions and new drug pipelines.
AbbVie specializes in immunology and oncology treatments, while Pfizer maintains a massive global footprint in vaccines and primary care. Both companies face intense regulatory scrutiny and competition from generic manufacturers. Comparing them helps identify which business model offers the most stability for your long-term portfolio during the current fiscal period.
AbbVie is a research-driven biopharmaceutical firm that focuses on delivering innovative medicines for complex health issues. The company distributes its pharmaceutical products primarily through three major U.S. wholesale distributors: McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR). These entities collectively account for substantially all of the company's domestic pharmaceutical sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though the company notes that losing any single customer would not be materially adverse.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.
|09.10.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.10.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.05.26
|Pfizer Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.09.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|253,80
|0,55%
|Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|11 910,00
|1,10%
|Pfizer Inc.
|26,27
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.