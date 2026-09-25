Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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25.09.2026 23:02:01
AbbVie vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Makes Your Portfolio Healthier in 2026?
Deciding between two pharmaceutical giants requires a close look at pipeline growth and patent longevity. For investors in 2026, comparing AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) reveals two very different paths to potential long-term returns.
AbbVie has successfully pivoted from its Humira era toward new immunology leaders, while Pfizer is navigating a post-pandemic transition by aggressively acquiring new oncology and metabolic assets. Both companies offer significant dividends, yet they face distinct regulatory hurdles and patent expirations that will shape their trajectories for the remainder of the decade.
AbbVie is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company focusing on immunology, oncology, and aesthetics within the broader realm of pharmaceutical stocks. The company relies on three major wholesale distributors, McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR), for nearly all of its pharmaceutical sales in the United States. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since a disruption with any one partner could affect distribution.
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Nachrichten zu AbbVie Inc
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.
|24.09.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.06.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.05.26
|Pfizer Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.09.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|231,90
|-0,51%
|Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|11 430,00
|1,15%
|Pfizer Inc.
|25,15
|0,76%
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