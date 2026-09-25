Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

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25.09.2026 23:02:01

AbbVie vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Makes Your Portfolio Healthier in 2026?

Deciding between two pharmaceutical giants requires a close look at pipeline growth and patent longevity. For investors in 2026, comparing AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) reveals two very different paths to potential long-term returns.

AbbVie has successfully pivoted from its Humira era toward new immunology leaders, while Pfizer is navigating a post-pandemic transition by aggressively acquiring new oncology and metabolic assets. Both companies offer significant dividends, yet they face distinct regulatory hurdles and patent expirations that will shape their trajectories for the remainder of the decade.

AbbVie is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company focusing on immunology, oncology, and aesthetics within the broader realm of pharmaceutical stocks. The company relies on three major wholesale distributors, McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR), for nearly all of its pharmaceutical sales in the United States. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since a disruption with any one partner could affect distribution.

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24.09.26 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.08.26 Pfizer Kaufen DZ BANK
05.08.26 Pfizer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.08.26 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.08.26 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 231,90 -0,51% AbbVie Inc
Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 11 430,00 1,15% Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Pfizer Inc. 25,15 0,76% Pfizer Inc.

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