AbbVie Aktie

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WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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20.10.2026 23:15:02

AbbVie vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between established dividend payers and high-growth innovators is a classic investor dilemma. This comparison pits AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) against Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to determine which company offers the best balance of risk and reward.

AbbVie is a diversified pharmaceutical giant known for its robust immunology portfolio and high shareholder returns. Vertex is a biotechnology pioneer that has cornered the market for cystic fibrosis treatments. Both companies are now racing to diversify their pipelines as they face new competitive and regulatory landscapes in 2026.

AbbVie operates as a global biopharmaceutical leader with a heavy focus on immunology, oncology, and aesthetics. The company relies on a network of wholesale distributors to reach patients, with McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR) handling the vast majority of its sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as these three entities facilitate nearly all of its domestic pharmaceutical distribution.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 255,70 -0,31% AbbVie Inc
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. 456,30 0,08% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

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