AbbVie Wins Yet Another Approval for This Drug

On Jan. 14, AbbVie 's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat adults and children at least 12 years old with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) whose condition didn't respond to other medicines. What led the FDA to approve Rinvoq for its third indication? And how much of a boost could this be for AbbVie's sales? Let's dig into the phase 3 clinical trial results and U.S. moderate-to-severe eczema market to find the answers to these two questions.Image source: Getty Images.