Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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23.06.2026 00:36:24
AbbVie's $10.9 Billion Apogee Deal Will Extend Its Immunology Dominance: Is It Time to Load Up on This Dividend King?
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was one of the livelier stocks in Monday’s trading session. It was also one of the better-performing equities, gaining more than 6% that day. Much of this was due to a splashy new acquisition that will strengthen its already considerable presence in a lucrative segment of the pharmaceutical market.Before market open, AbbVie and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) announced they had signed a definitive agreement for AbbVie to acquire its peer. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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