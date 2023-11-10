|
10.11.2023 11:00:00
AbbVie's $21 Billion Drug Humira Is on the Decline. Should You Still Buy This Dividend Stock?
For the past couple of years, investors looked ahead to one particular thing with dread: AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) blockbuster immunology drug facing competition. After all, at its peak, Humira brought in almost $21 billion in annual sales, and the treatment helped AbbVie grow revenue and deliver dividend growth over time. So it's logical to wonder whether, today, considering the Humira situation, you should think twice before buying AbbVie.And you're not the only one. So far this year, AbbVie shares have slipped about 15%. But before turning our backs on this pharmaceutical stock, let's take a closer look at how the revenue situation is evolving -- and find out whether the share price decline is a warning of more to come, or an excellent buying opportunity for investors seeking earnings and dividend growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
