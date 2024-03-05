AbbVie's Allergan Aesthetics Gets FDA Nod For Juvederm Voluma XC For Temple Hollows

(RTTNews) - Drug manufacturer AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Tuesday announced that its subsidiary Allergan Aesthetics received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA regarding Juvederm Voluma XC for the treatment of temple hollows in patients above the age of 21.

The company also informed that Juvederm Voluma XC is the first FDA approved hyaluronic acid dermal filler to be used in the upper face of patients. It temporarily adds volume to the face and offers proper facial shape.

Additionally, Juvederm Voluma XC is also used for deep injection for cheek augmentation to correct age-related volume loss in the mid-face, and for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile.

During the study, out of 112 subjects, more than 80 percent of subjects felt improvement in moderate to severe temple hollowing after three months of treatment, and more than 68 percent reported satisfaction on how young their face looked after receiving treatment.

Allergan is also offering a training program for healthcare providers, which includes facial anatomy and considerations for patient selection, safe injection in this area, as well as identification and management of potential complications.

In the pre-marketing activity, AbbVie's stock is sliding 0.14 percent, to $176.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.