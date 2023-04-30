AbbVie's Blockbuster Is Falling Fast. Time to Sell?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week wasn't a great one for a lot of pharmaceutical stock investors. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) dropped by about 8% on Thursday, April 27. The market was responding to an earnings report that was the company's first since its lead product, Humira, lost patent-protected exclusivity in the U.S. market.Humira losing market share to Amgen's Amjevita and other biosimilars isn't the only reason AbbVie's stock tanked. Wall Street analysts who follow AbbVie were quick to point out decelerating sales growth for two recently launched drugs that are expected to offset Humira's losses.Going into 2023, AbbVie was leaning on U.S. Humira sales for about one-third of total revenue. Competition from lower-cost biosimilar versions hammered first-quarter Humira sales down by more than $2 billion compared to the previous quarter.Continue reading