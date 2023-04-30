|
30.04.2023 11:41:00
AbbVie's Blockbuster Is Falling Fast. Time to Sell?
Last week wasn't a great one for a lot of pharmaceutical stock investors. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) dropped by about 8% on Thursday, April 27. The market was responding to an earnings report that was the company's first since its lead product, Humira, lost patent-protected exclusivity in the U.S. market.Humira losing market share to Amgen's Amjevita and other biosimilars isn't the only reason AbbVie's stock tanked. Wall Street analysts who follow AbbVie were quick to point out decelerating sales growth for two recently launched drugs that are expected to offset Humira's losses.Going into 2023, AbbVie was leaning on U.S. Humira sales for about one-third of total revenue. Competition from lower-cost biosimilar versions hammered first-quarter Humira sales down by more than $2 billion compared to the previous quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BB Liquidating Inc. (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BB Liquidating Inc. (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!