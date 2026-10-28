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WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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28.10.2026 15:57:57

AbbVie's BOTOX Cosmetic Day Returns November 18 With Special Offers

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV), will celebrate BOTOX Cosmetic Day on November 18, 2026, offering special promotions through its Alle loyalty program.

The annual event encourages new and existing patients to consult licensed aesthetic specialists about personalized treatment options. BOTOX Cosmetic is FDA-approved to temporarily improve the appearance of four areas: frown lines, crow's feet, forehead lines and platysma bands in adults.

On November 18, Alle members who purchase a $50 gift card will receive another $50 gift card free, while supplies last. Members who refer a friend during November can also receive $50 off a qualifying product or treatment, with the referred friend eligible for the same discount, subject to terms and conditions.

ABBV is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results on October 30, 2026.

ABBV is currently trading at $288.27, up 0.67%.

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