AbbVie's Q1 Good News That Investors Could Be Missing

The first-quarter results AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) delivered before the market opened Friday were disappointing in several ways. The drugmaker's revenue of $13.5 billion undershot the consensus Wall Street estimate of $13.6 billion, and management also lowered its full-year adjusted earnings guidance. The pharma stock slid by 6.1% on Friday after the update, and had been off by more than 10% earlier in the session. This wasn't all that surprising, especially considering that the overall market fell sharply as well. The S&P 500 was down 3.6% for the day.However, AbbVie did narrowly beat analysts' earnings expectations. More importantly, though, there was some good news in its Q1 update that investors could be overlooking.Continue reading