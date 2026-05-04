AbbVie Aktie

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WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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04.05.2026 14:09:06

AbbVie's SKYRIZI Secures Listing On Ontario And Alberta Formularies For UC Treatment

(RTTNews) - Monday, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced that SKYRIZI has been listed for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis on the public drug formularies in Ontario and Alberta.

Additionally, Canada's Drug Agency has recommended SKYRIZI to be reimbursed with conditions by public drug plans.

"This is a testament to AbbVie's and the Health Institutions' continuous progress in expanding patient access to innovative medicines for inflammatory bowel disease" said Arima Ventin, Director, Market Access and Government Affairs, AbbVie Canada.

In the pre-market hours, ABBV is trading at $206.10, down 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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