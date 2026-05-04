AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
|
04.05.2026 14:09:06
AbbVie's SKYRIZI Secures Listing On Ontario And Alberta Formularies For UC Treatment
(RTTNews) - Monday, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced that SKYRIZI has been listed for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis on the public drug formularies in Ontario and Alberta.
Additionally, Canada's Drug Agency has recommended SKYRIZI to be reimbursed with conditions by public drug plans.
"This is a testament to AbbVie's and the Health Institutions' continuous progress in expanding patient access to innovative medicines for inflammatory bowel disease" said Arima Ventin, Director, Market Access and Government Affairs, AbbVie Canada.
In the pre-market hours, ABBV is trading at $206.10, down 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Inc
|
04.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine AbbVie-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.04.26
|Ausblick: AbbVie legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in AbbVie von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine AbbVie-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: AbbVie öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AbbVie von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AbbVie von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in AbbVie von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)