AbbVie Aktie

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WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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14.10.2026 03:35:50

AbbVie's Subcutaneous Skyrizi Shows Endoscopic Benefits In Crohn's Diseases

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, AbbVie reported new Phase 3 AFFIRM data showcasing endoscopic outcomes with subcutaneous Skyrizi in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

The findings build on previously reported Week 12 results, when skyrizi achieved superiority over placebo in the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response.

At Week 24, 35.8% of patients achieved endoscopic remission and 36.6% achieved ulcer-free endoscopy, compared with 9.1% for placebo on both measures.

Among patients who had not previously received advanced therapies, the respective rates were 45.1% and 49%.

Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa) is an IL-23 inhibitor approved for Crohn's disease and other inflammatory conditions. The global, randomized, double-blind Phase 3 AFFIRM trial evaluated subcutaneous skyrizi as induction treatment in 289 adults, with clinical remission and endoscopic response at Week 12 as co-primary endpoints.

The findings were presented at the 2026 American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting and support regulatory applications for subcutaneous induction treatment in Crohn's disease.

ABBV closed trade at $274.36, down 2.40%.

In the overnight market trade, shares rose 0.15% to $274.77.

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AbbVie Inc 253,60 3,64% AbbVie Inc

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