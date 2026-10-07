AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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07.10.2026 15:01:19
AbbVie's Telisotuzumab Adizutecan Secures Dual FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designations
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted two Breakthrough Therapy Designations for telisotuzumab adizutecan or Temab-A in colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
Temab-A is an investigational, next-generation, c-Met-directed antibody-drug conjugate with a novel topoisomerase 1 inhibitor being studied in advanced solid tumors.
The company added that one designation is for Temab-A in combination with bevacizumab for colorectal cancer treatment and the other is for Temab-A as a monotherapy for non-small cell lung cancer treatment.
The designations were primarily based on results from the first-in-human study M21-404.
The biopharmaceutical company stated that the designations further support its strategy of advancing biomarker-driven therapies and underscore its commitment to developing transformative medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.
In pre-market hours, ABBV was trading at $268.31, up 0.57 percent on the NYSE.
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