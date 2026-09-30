AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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30.09.2026 08:14:10
AbbVIe's Zumilokibart Meets Phase 2 Goal In Atopic Dermatitis Study
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported positive results from the Phase 2 APEX Part B study of zumilokibart, in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
All three dose regimens met the study's primary endpoint, demonstrating significantly greater EASI-75 response rates compared with placebo at Week 16.
Zumilokibart is a half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13 and is being developed as a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis.
According to the company, the mid-dose regimen was selected for Phase 3 development based on its efficacy, safety and dosing profile.
The data are being presented as a late breaker at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Vienna.
ABBV's shares closed Tuesday's trading at $263.29, down 1.12%. In overnight trading the stock is at $264.00, up 0.27%.
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