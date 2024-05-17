ABC arbitrage

General meeting of 7 June 2024

Availability or consultation of preparatory documents

The Combined General Meeting of ABC arbitrage shareholders held on Friday 7 June 2024 from 10.30am at the Centorial Auditorium - 18 rue du Quatre Septembre - 75002 PARIS.

The notice of meeting was published on 3 May 2024 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, bulletin n°54.

The notice of meeting was published today in the Journal d'Annonce Légale.

A notice of meeting, including the presentation of the resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders, a summary of the activity and results as well as the terms and conditions of participation, was sent within the legal deadlines to shareholders holding registered shares.

These elements can also be consulted on the website (abc-arbitrage.com - section "Documents préparatoires”).

All documents and information relating to this general meeting shall be made available to the shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

The VOTACCESS website for this general meeting is open from today until the day before the meeting, i.e. on 6 June 2024 at 3 p.m. (Paris time).

The Chief Executive Officer, Dominique CEOLIN, is pleased to invite shareholders to participate in the webinar scheduled for Monday 3 June 2024, at 6:00 p.m. (Paris time). This webinar provides an opportunity to establish a dialogue prior to the general meeting, allowing shareholders to use the VOTACCESS system with full knowledge of the facts. To participate, please register using the following link: Webinar ABC arbitrage - dialogue with shareholders - register

In an environmentally-respectful approach in compliance with principles described in ABC arbitrage Group report on Non-financial information provided voluntarily, all documents required for the Combined General Meeting are communicated electronically within the statutory period.

On the day of the Combined General Meeting, we invite our shareholders to use their smartphones, tablets and any other electronic equipment to consult the documents during the meeting (a Wi-Fi connection will be available).

