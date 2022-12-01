|
01.12.2022 13:30:35
AbCellera, Rallybio To Develop, And Commercialize Antibody-Based Therapeutics For Rare Diseases
(RTTNews) - AbCellera (ABCL) and Rallybio Corp. (RLYB) have collaborated to discover, develop, and commercialize novel antibody-based therapeutics for rare diseases, the companies said in a statement.
The collaboration will combine AbCellera's antibody discovery engine with Rallybio's clinical and commercial expertise in rare diseases to identify optimal clinical candidates and ultimately deliver therapies to patients.
As per the terms of the deal, AbCellera and Rallybio will co-develop up to five rare disease therapeutic targets, which will be chosen together by both companies. The collaboration will allow Rallybio to add product candidates to its existing pipeline and also provides the option for AbCellera to conduct process development and clinical manufacturing activities.
The partnership's first program will focus on addressing the significant unmet therapeutic needs of patients with rare metabolic diseases.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rallybio Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Rallybio Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbCellera Biologics Inc Registered Shs
|12,07
|-2,58%
|Rallybio Corporation Registered Shs
|5,78
|-4,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen holen Verluste auf -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.