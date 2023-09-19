|
Abdul Latif Jameel Selects Amazon Web Services To Power Its Digital Transformation
(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com company (AMZN), announced that Abdul Latif Jameel, an internationally diversified business, has selected Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider to power its digital transformation. Abdul Latif Jameel will use AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service and AWS Lake Formation. Abdul Latif Jameel will also use Amazon Bedrock.
In a second agreement with Amazon, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, will provide renewable energy from five solar projects in Spain to power Amazon's operations. Amazon Web Services noted that, with one plant already operational and the remaining four projects due for completion in 2024, the solar farms are expected to generate more than 1.5 terawatt-hours of clean energy each year.
