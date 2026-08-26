Abercrombie & Fitch Aktie

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WKN: 903016 / ISIN: US0028962076

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26.08.2026 13:59:44

Abercrombie & Fitch Boosts FY26 Outlook As Q2 EPS, Sales Rise; Shares Surge 8.3%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, specialty retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) initiated adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the third quarter and boosts full-year 2026 outlook.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share on net sales growth of 5 to 6 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $13.10 to $13.60 per share on net sales growth of around 5 percent. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $10.20 to $11.00 per share on net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.

The company also estimates third quarter and full year 2026 impact of tariff refunds on net income per share, inclusive of interest, to be $0.35 and $2.10, respectively.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income attributable to A&F of $183.72 million or $4.17 per share, higher than $141.38 million or $2.91 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 5 percent to a record of $1.27 billion from $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable sales are flat.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ANF is trading on the NYSE at $118.00, up $9.06 or 8.32 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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