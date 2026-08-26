Abercrombie & Fitch Aktie
WKN: 903016 / ISIN: US0028962076
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26.08.2026 13:59:44
Abercrombie & Fitch Boosts FY26 Outlook As Q2 EPS, Sales Rise; Shares Surge 8.3%
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, specialty retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) initiated adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the third quarter and boosts full-year 2026 outlook.
For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share on net sales growth of 5 to 6 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $13.10 to $13.60 per share on net sales growth of around 5 percent. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $10.20 to $11.00 per share on net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.
The company also estimates third quarter and full year 2026 impact of tariff refunds on net income per share, inclusive of interest, to be $0.35 and $2.10, respectively.
For the second quarter, the company reported net income attributable to A&F of $183.72 million or $4.17 per share, higher than $141.38 million or $2.91 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Net sales for the quarter grew 5 percent to a record of $1.27 billion from $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable sales are flat.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ANF is trading on the NYSE at $118.00, up $9.06 or 8.32 percent.
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Nachrichten zu Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
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11.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Abercrombie Fitch informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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12.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Abercrombie Fitch veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.03.26
|Ausblick: Abercrombie Fitch stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|94,20
|1,29%
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