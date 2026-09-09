Abercrombie & Fitch COO Scott Lipesky Sells 5,000 Shares for $745,000

Scott D. Lipesky, EVP and COO of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), sold 5,000 shares of Class A common stock on Aug. 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($149); post-transaction value based on Aug. 28, 2026, market close ($148.42).

Abercrombie & Fitch is a multinational omnichannel retailer with a market capitalization of $6.4 billion and TTM revenue of $5.3 billion, demonstrating significant scale within the apparel retail sector. The company leverages a multi-brand portfolio strategy to capture diverse customer segments while maintaining operational efficiency through integrated retail and digital distribution networks. ANF maintains a competitive position through brand differentiation, international expansion, and omnichannel retail capabilities that enable seamless customer engagement across geographies and sales channels.

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