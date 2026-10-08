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08.10.2026 08:23:07
Aberdeen Announces Result Of Secondary Placing In Standard Life
(RTTNews) - Aberdeen (ABDN.L) announced it has sold an aggregate of 52 million ordinary shares in Standard Life plc, representing approximately 5.2% of Standard Life's issued share capital, at a price of 839 pence per share, raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately 436 million pounds. Following settlement of the placing, Aberdeen's residual shareholding will represent approximately 5.2% of Standard Life's issued share capital.
Aberdeen plans to deploy the proceeds from the placing in accordance with its disciplined capital allocation policy. Standard Life will not receive any proceeds or shares in connection with the placing.
At last close on LSE, Aberdeen shares were trading at 234.40 pence.
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