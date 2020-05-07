Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund")(NYSE American: FAX) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 6, 2020. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class II Director and one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors and to approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Fund's Corporate Governance Policies.

As of the record date, March 5, 2020, the Fund had outstanding 247,695,769 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 shares of preferred stock. 71.9% of outstanding common stock were voted and 100.0% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 166,391,874 13,025,036 94,184

To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Peter D. Sacks 2,000,000 0 0

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Neville J. Miles 166,023,293 13,391,744 96,056

Directors whose term of office continued beyond the meeting are as follows: Martin J. Gilbert, Moritz Sell and William J. Potter.

