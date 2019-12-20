20.12.2019 22:23:00

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Distribution

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JEQ) (the "Fund"), a closed-end equity fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US$0.25903 per share on January 10, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of December 31, 2019 (ex-dividend date December 30, 2019).  This distribution is comprised of $0.07019 per share of net investment income and $0.18884 net realized long-term capital gains.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

In January 2020, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to stockholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2019 calendar year.   

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The Fund's shares trade on the NYSE under the symbol "JEQ".

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. 

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC, Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact
Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenjeq.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-japan-equity-fund-inc-announces-distribution-300978427.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc.

