(RTTNews) - Aberdeen Group Plc (SLFPF, ABDN.L), a British wealth and investment firm, announced Thursday that Torbjörn Magnusson will be appointed Chair of the Board and Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee with effect from December 1.

Jonathan Asquith, who has served as interim Chair since April 2026, will step down from that role, effective the same date. Asquith will resume his roles as Senior Independent Director and as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee. Asquith succeeded Douglas Flint, who stepped down as Chair by the 2026 Annual General Meeting or AGM.

Magnusson joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair-designate on September 9.

Further, the firm noted that John Devine will step down as Senior Independent Director and as a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee with effect from December 1. Devine will also retire from the Board and as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee on February 28, 2027.

Hannah Grove will be appointed permanent Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from December 1, having held that role on an interim basis since April 2026.

In London, the shares closed Wednesday's trading at 214.40 pence, down 1.11 percent.