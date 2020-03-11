Ability Fix Explains How Exercise Impacts Your Immune System

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthy immune system is a vital component of health. Most people aware of things that decrease our immunity: poor hygiene, psychological stress, lack of sleep and poor nutrition. Exercise is something that can have a substantial impact on immunity, but the relationship between the two is not straight forward. Ability Fix examines the impact that various exercise regimens have on immune function.

Researchers have established a strong relationship between moderate exercise and immune function. The average US adult will develop 2-3 upper respiratory infections each year (1,3). These numbers are significantly reduced in populations that participate in regular exercise. Individuals who participate in moderate aerobic exercise reported 50% less upper respiratory infections each year (1,3). This is due to an increase in the production of macrophages (cells that fight and consume bacteria) stimulated by exercise which ultimately results in increased immunity (1).

When researchers examined the impact of high intensity workouts (>90% target heart rate) a decrease in immune function was observed (2,4). For ~ 48-72 hours after a high intensity exercise session immune function is compromised. This is due to the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. These stress hormones cause a decrease in T-cell production, resulting in a diminished ability to fight off infection (3,4). As a general guideline, avoid intense exercise if you're not feeling healthy. If you do complete a high intensity workout, make sure you give yourself 48 hours to recover before attempting another high intensity workout.

"What about completing moderate exercise if you're already sick?" asks Ability Fix CEO Perry Nixdorf. "It depends on your symptoms. If you have a fever, swollen glands, or excessive fatigue, avoid exercise and rest as much as you can. If you lack those symptoms, mild to moderate won't harm you, but won't likely increase your immune response. So, if you just have a mild to moderate cold and some congestion feel free to exercise - just don't expect it to expedite your recovery."

When it comes to exercise modality, research suggests that any aerobic exercise will suffice for increasing immune function (1). Cycling, walking, running and water exercise are all proven to support increased immune function when performed moderately. If one needs help with their exercise program, they should consult a healthcare professional. Some exercise applications can also help guide one through setting up exercise programs for moderate exercise. Ability Fix is an aquatic exercise application that guides users through a complete fitness assessment and makes recommendations for moderate aerobic exercise based on their fitness level and capabilities. Applications like this make it easier to complete moderate aerobic exercise appropriate for supporting immune function.

Remember, exercise is just one component of immunity. Make sure you're also practicing good hand hygiene, eating micronutrient rich food, staying hydrated and getting plenty of sleep. You may not avoid getting sick, but you'll be well equipped to fight off anything that comes your way.

