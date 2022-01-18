|
abillion's top 10 plant-based trends in 2022
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- abillion, a rapidly growing social e-commerce platform designed to help people and businesses around the world be more sustainable, has identified the plant-based trends that will define the year ahead.
Check out the full report here
"We've never seen consumers driving change in the food space like we're seeing with the rapid evolution of plant-based foods. There will be more than 10,000 new brands in 2022. abillion is where people from around the world come to discover the latest brands and products. Our insights go deep into local markets, identify emerging trends and the brands and products most likely to succeed in 160+ markets globally. We're excited to support many new and established companies that are working towards a sustainable future," says Vikas Garg, CEO & founder of abillion.
About abillion
At abillion, we're working to drive a global movement for plant-based food and earth-friendly products. Using the abillion app, members can discover vegan food and vegan and cruelty-free products. abillion is unique in harnessing social media for social good. Whenever a member posts a review, abillion donates $1 to a life-saving cause which the member can choose through the app. abillion has donated more than US $1,000,000 to life-saving causes around the world. abillion has been downloaded over a million times by people in over 160 countries. Members have contributed more than 1,000,000 reviews of vegan dishes and vegan and cruelty-free products. Consumer reviews, along with consumer insights, are shared with business owners, influencing nearly 130,000 brands worldwide to offer more sustainable options.
Our Mission: Through technology, we are connecting and helping people live, shop and eat more sustainably.
Website: www.abillion.com
