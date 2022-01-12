|
12.01.2022 02:11:43
ABL Bio Enters Into Deal With Sanofi To Advance ABL301 For Parkinson's Disease Treatment
(RTTNews) - ABL Bio Inc. said that it has entered into collaboration and worldwide license agreement with Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) to develop and commercialize ABL301, a pre-clinical stage bispecific antibody targeting alpha-synuclein and IGF1R to treat Parkinson's disease and other potential indications with enhanced blood-brain barrier or BBB penetration.
As per the terms of the deal, ABL will receive $75 million in upfront payments. In addition, ABL is eligible to receive up to $985 million based on the achievement of predefined development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, including $45 million in near-term milestones.
ABL is also eligible to receive royalties on net sales if the product from the collaboration is commercialized. The transaction will become effective after customary closing conditions are met, such as the HSR clearance.
Sanofi will receive worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights to ABL301. Meanwhile, ABL will lead the preclinical development and Phase 1 clinical trial of ABL301.
Thereafter, Sanofi will be responsible for further clinical development, regulatory approval and commercialization of ABL301 worldwide.
Grabody-B is a BBB shuttling platform that targets the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF1R) to maximize BBB penetration of potential therapies for various CNS-related diseases. Utilizing Grabody-B technology, ABL301 effectively carries the anti-alpha-synuclein antibody across the BBB to enhance therapeutic efficacy against Parkinson's disease.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Analysen
|06.01.22
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|05.01.22
|Sanofi Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.01.22
|Sanofi Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.01.22
|Sanofi Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.12.21
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.01.22
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|05.01.22
|Sanofi Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.01.22
|Sanofi Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.01.22
|Sanofi Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.12.21
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.01.22
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|05.01.22
|Sanofi Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.01.22
|Sanofi Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.01.22
|Sanofi Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.12.21
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.12.21
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.21
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.21
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.10.21
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.09.21
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.12.21
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.21
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.06.21
|Sanofi Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.21
|Sanofi Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.04.21
|Sanofi Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
|43,80
|1,39%
|Sanofi S.A.
|90,25
|0,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- SMI und DAX schließen deutlich erholt -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Dienstag stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten schwächer.