ABL Bio Enters Into Deal With Sanofi To Advance ABL301 For Parkinson's Disease Treatment

(RTTNews) - ABL Bio Inc. said that it has entered into collaboration and worldwide license agreement with Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) to develop and commercialize ABL301, a pre-clinical stage bispecific antibody targeting alpha-synuclein and IGF1R to treat Parkinson's disease and other potential indications with enhanced blood-brain barrier or BBB penetration.

As per the terms of the deal, ABL will receive $75 million in upfront payments. In addition, ABL is eligible to receive up to $985 million based on the achievement of predefined development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, including $45 million in near-term milestones.

ABL is also eligible to receive royalties on net sales if the product from the collaboration is commercialized. The transaction will become effective after customary closing conditions are met, such as the HSR clearance.

Sanofi will receive worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights to ABL301. Meanwhile, ABL will lead the preclinical development and Phase 1 clinical trial of ABL301.

Thereafter, Sanofi will be responsible for further clinical development, regulatory approval and commercialization of ABL301 worldwide.

Grabody-B is a BBB shuttling platform that targets the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF1R) to maximize BBB penetration of potential therapies for various CNS-related diseases. Utilizing Grabody-B technology, ABL301 effectively carries the anti-alpha-synuclein antibody across the BBB to enhance therapeutic efficacy against Parkinson's disease.