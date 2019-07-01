ABLE National Resource Center Launches #ABLEtoSave Video Contest

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ABLE National Resource Center (ABLE NRC) announced today the launch of its #ABLEtoSave Video Contest. The video contest will run throughout the month of July and first, second and third cash prizes will be awarded for best videos to ABLE account holders. Cash prizes will be deposited directly into the winners' ABLE accounts.

Participants are asked to create a one-minute video that tells who they are, where they live, which state ABLE program they chose for their account and what disability-related expenses they are #ABLEtoSave for, as well as any other information about themselves they would like to include. Videos will be uploaded to YouTube and shared throughout the ABLE NRC's August #ABLEtoSave campaign on its Facebook and Twitter social media platforms.

#ABLEtoSave is a month-long grassroots education and informational campaign about ABLE accounts held in August. The primary goals of #ABLEtoSave are to increase awareness about ABLE accounts and to encourage ABLE-eligible people with disabilities and their families to open ABLE accounts throughout the country.

"The #ABLEtoSave Video Contest is an opportunity for ABLE account holders across the country to share how they are using their ABLE accounts to Achieve a Better Life Experience and motivate other ABLE-eligible individuals with disabilities to follow their example," Miranda Kennedy, Director, ABLE National Resource Center, said. "We can't wait to see everyone's videos on how having an ABLE account has helped them to improve their health, independence and quality of life."

ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts that can be used to pay for qualified disability-related expenses such as education, housing, transportation, employment training and support, assistive technology, personal support services, health care expenses, financial management and others without jeopardizing much needed benefits such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Since the passage of the Stephen Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act in December 2014, 42 states, including the District of Columbia, have launched ABLE programs (many of which are nationwide). According to the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST), more than 41,000 ABLE accounts have been opened with more than $220 million invested nationally; the average savings in an ABLE account is $4,000.

For those who are ABLE-eligible, but have still not opened an ABLE account and would like to participate in the #ABLEtoSave Video Contest, there is still time to open an ABLE account during July. Visit the ABLE National Resource Center website for more information on "Understanding How to Enroll and Compare ABLE Programs."

Read the video contest rules for instructions on how to submit videos. For more information on ABLE accounts, visit the ABLE NRC website.

The ABLE National Resource Center is managed by National Disability Institute.

About ABLE National Resource Center

ABLE National Resource Center (ABLE NRC) is the leading, comprehensive source of objective, independent information about federal and state-related ABLE programs and activities, including guidance on tax-advantaged ABLE savings accounts. Founded and managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), ABLE NRC's goal is to provide consistent, reliable information concerning the benefits of an ABLE account. In addition, ABLE NRC aims to educate individuals with disabilities and their families, state government and legislatures, financial service companies and financial planners and attorneys - who focus on trust and estate planning – about ABLE's potential positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans with disabilities. Visit www.ablenrc.org for more information. Follow us on Facebook: @theABLENRC or on Twitter: @theABLENRC.

About National Disability Institute

National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.

