Able Services HQ Receives ENERGY STAR Certification Score of 93

868 Folsom Street, owned/managed by Able Services, has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) ENERGY STAR certification, which signifies that the building performs in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

"Able Services is pleased to accept EPA's ENERGY STAR certification in recognition of our energy efficiency efforts," said Sam Shapiro, Director of Communications and Sustainability initiatives. "We clean, operate and maintain more than One Billion sq. ft. of real estate with our GreenAble sustainability program. We wouldn't want anything less than the best in sustainability for our HQ. This past year our 868 Folsom building went SuperGreen with CleanPowerSF's 100% renewable energy program. Combining renewable energy and energy efficiency is helping us reduce our carbon footprint and fight climate change."

Commercial buildings that earn EPA's ENERGY STAR certification use an average of 35 percent less energy than typical buildings and also release 35 percent less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Able Services provides solutions to over 800 ENERGY STAR certified buildings in the United States. Delivering energy efficient best practices saves money across portfolios and increases net operating incomes.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's buildings is critical to protecting our environment, "said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA's ENERGY STAR certification."

To earn the ENERGY STAR, Able Services took the following actions:

Purchased ENERGY STAR rated products, engaged its employees on energy goals, pursued lighting retrofits, implemented proactive and preventative maintenance programs, setback the thermostat when the building was not occupied, and activated sleep settings on plugged devices.

EPA's ENERGY STAR energy performance scale helps organizations assess how efficiently their buildings use energy relative to similar buildings nationwide. A building that scores a 75 or higher on EPA's 1-100 scale may be eligible for ENERGY STAR certification. Commercial buildings that can earn the ENERGY STAR include offices, bank branches, data centers, financial centers, retail stores, courthouses, hospitals, hotels, K-12 schools, medical offices, supermarkets, dormitories, houses of worship, and warehouses.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. Today, the ENERGY STAR label can be found on more than 65 different kinds of products, 1.4 million new homes, and 20,000 commercial buildings and industrial plants that meet strict energy-efficiency specifications set by the EPA. Over the past twenty years, American families and businesses have saved more than $230 billion on utility bills and prevented more than 1.8 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions with help from ENERGY STAR.

For more information about Able's ENERGY STAR Certified HQ:

https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/reference/find-energy-star-certified-buildings-and-plants/registry-energy-star-certified-buildings/b_4585534

For more information about Able Services:

http://www.ableserve.com

