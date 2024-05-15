ABN AMRO Bank Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO Bank reported that its first quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent company was 674 million euros compared to 523 million euros, prior year. After deducting coupons attributable to existing and newly issued AT1 instruments as at 31 March, profit was 647 million euros compared to 500 million euros, a year ago. Earnings per share, excluding items, was 0.76 euros compared to 0.56 euros.

Net interest income was 1.59 billion euros compared to 1.62 billion euros, prior year. Excluding large incidentals, net interest income was 60 million euros lower than prior year, mainly due to asset margin pressure and lower Treasury results. Net fee and commission income increased to 469 million euros from 444 million euros, previous year, as all client units performed better.

