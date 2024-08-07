ABN AMRO Bank Q2 Profit Down, Improves FY24 Outlook; Names New Chief Risk Officer

(RTTNews) - Dutch lender ABN AMRO Holding N.V. (ABNYY.PK) reported Wednesday weak profit and operating income in its second quarter, and revised fiscal 2024 net interest income outlook.

Separately, ABN AMRO said it intends to appoint Serena Fioravanti as Chief Risk Officer and member of the Executive Board as from the first of October for a period of four years, ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2029.

The appointment is subject to formal approval by the European Central Bank.

In its second quarter, net profit fell 16 percent to 642 million euros from last year's 870 million euros, despite improved net interest income and net impairment releases.

Operating result declined 16 percent to 908 million euros from last year's 1.09 billion euros, and operating income was 2.17 billion euros, down 2 percent from 2.22 billion euros a year ago. Net interest income was strong at 1.61 billion euros, the company noted.

For fiscal 2024, the company improved net interest income outlook, benefitting from continued favourable interest rate environment, to above 6.4 billion euros.

The company is also keeping its cost guidance for the year at around 5.3 billion euros.

